Namibia: Coetzee Beats International Virtual Field

Top Namibian cyclist Drikus Coetzee gave a great performance to beat an international field of cyclists in the second leg of the Virtual Tour de France on Sunday.

Although prizes in the six-stage series, which forms part of the Namibian Zwift League, are reserved for Namibian participants, anyone can enter, and Sunday's race, which was already the second in the Virtual Tour de France series, saw more than 180 entrants from around the world.

Coetzee was competing as the only Namibian rider in Class A and joined the leading group from the start.

About halfway through the 24 km race, the leading group had broken down to about 12 cyclists, and with about 2 km to go, it had been thinned out to about six. With less than a kilometre to go, a Norwegian cyclist broke away and took the lead, but Coetzee turned on the power to pass him with 20 m to go to win the stage.

Yesterday, Coetzee said he only decided to enter about half an hour before the race.

" . . . I decided to enter at the last minute, mainly to show my support to the group and the organisers," he said.

"The start was pretty intense, but after about 10 minutes we settled into a nice rhythm. The stage was very flat, so I just sat in the bunch and sprinted at the end. With 2 km to go we picked up the pace, and at the end I went flat out and managed to win the stage.

" . . . I'm just doing it for fun, and if I win, it's just a bonus," he said.

Despite not participating in the first leg of the series on Saturday, Coetzee has now taken the lead in Class A of the Virtual Tour de France.

He said he wasn't sure if he would complete the rest of the virtual series, which will be held over the next two weekends.

"It's always a late decision for me, because it interferes with my training programme, and to throw in a Zwift cycling series is not ideal. But I'll see how I feel and may make a last-minute decision to compete again," he said.

"My focus has shifted to training for the Desert Dash where I'll be riding in the solo category again, where I hope to get a good result, as well as the Tour de Windhoek coming up next month," he said.

Jan Louis Mostert, meanwhile, took the lead in Class B of the series after winning the first two races over the weekend.

He leads Class B with 100 points, followed by Wilko van Greunen on 82, and Allan Viviers and Sarel Boshoff, who are both on 59 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Class C, Kevin Fisch also won both opening races to lead on 100 points, while 'The Goomster' and Matt Husselmann are second jointly on 74 points each.

Jandre Engelbrecht leads Class D on 100 points after winning the opening two stages, while Wynand Dreyer is second on 82 points.

The women's classes were not very well represented, with only one competitor in Class B and two in Class D.

Michelle Doman won both the opening stages to lead Class B on 100 points, while Martina Gaike-Neuburg leads Class D on 100 points, followed by Lionie Meyer on 41 points.

Tournament organiser Sarel Boshoff said he was disappointed with the low turnout.

"I was very disappointed by the poor turnout, but we had some technical problems with a lack of communication, which prevented some cyclists from competing," he said.

"But I'm sure there will be more this coming weekend when the next two stages of the tour will be held. Saturday will have a nice and flat route, but Sunday's route will include the Queen Stage, which is one of the most gruelling climbs at the Tour de France," he said.

Participants who complete four of the five road stages, including the final stage, as well as the individual time trial, will enter a lucky draw for the main prize of a smart trainer valued at N$10 000.

Gerrit van Schalkwyk of the sponsors Maillot Jaune Trading Namibia said virtual racing had become very popular in the past year.

"Our sales in Namibia are also starting to pick up, especially among female cyclists, because it's a safer option to cycle at home," he said.