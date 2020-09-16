Zimbabwe: Hopes Fade As Five Gold Panners Still Trapped 7 Days On

Pixabay
(File photo).
16 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Authorities say there were still no signs of five artisanal miners, who were last Tuesday trapped after a 110-metre mine shaft they were working in collapsed.

Mashonaland West acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed a rescue mission involving a multi-sectoral team had, up to this week Tuesday, failed to make meaningful headway towards rescuing the trapped miners, let alone finding them alive.

"The rescue efforts are still in progress but up to now, none of the trapped miners has been rescued," said Kohwera Tuesday.

The incident happened at Task Mine in Chegutu at around 4:30pm.

The five panners were identified as Crynos Nyamukanga (age not given), Munashe Nyamukanga (17), Shingai Gwatidzo (20), Costantino Dzinoreva (age not given) and another only identified as Charles.

Sources close to the events told NewZimbabwe.com inspectors from the Mines Ministry were leading the rescue efforts with help from State security agencies, which include the air force and army.

Mines and Mining Development minister, Winston Chitando visited the site at the weekend and expressed grave concern over laxity in ensuring observance of safety protocols in the extraction of gold ore at the affected mine.

Sources also told NewZimbabwe.com the trapped panners could, by now, be dehydrated and weary due to hunger as they did not have any food at the time the shaft caved in.

Factors hampering the rescue mission include absence of underground plans since the shafts are being operated by artisanal miners, hence the need to have a proper ground survey.

All artisanal miners illegally prospecting in shafts surrounding the collapsed mine have since been cleared by police.

Efforts to get comment from the mine owner, Temson Musonza, and the Chegutu Civil Protection Unit (CPU) chairperson Tariro Tomu, were fruitless.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.