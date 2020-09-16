Tanzania: Simba Reenergise for Next Tie

AFTER dropping crucial points against Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland Premier League encounter in Morogoro last Saturday, holders Simba are energising for the next encounter.

It will be the first game for the defending champions to play at home as they had two back to back away encounters against Ihefu FC and Mtibwa Sugar.

Team Manager, Patrick Rweyemamu said yesterday that after the two days' rest the squad resumed training ahead of the next battle against Biashara United at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Simba kicked off the title defence campaign on a positive note after they laboured to beat newly promoted Ihefu FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya on September 6th this year.

However, they found the going tough in their second match after battling to a 1-1 draw against resolute Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

Regardless, Rweyemamu is confident that the giants will regain their winning ways and will be favourite to win on their base.

He said the team was undergoing intensive drills and almost all players are in good shape ahead of the battle.

Skipper John Bocco also believes that they will get back to winning ways soon, saying the outcome was part of the game and that they will regain momentum to win their next matches.

"As you saw, it was a tough match, we played with the mentality to win but our opponents were also good and made the game difficult for us. "We had chances to score but could not manage to turn them into goals which happens in football. The most important thing is for us to positively look for the upcoming matches," said Bocco.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both Bocco and Rweyemamu are aware that the Sunday's game will be exciting as both teams have proven worthwhile to deliver an epic challenge.

After two rounds, Biashara are placed fourth tied on six points with leaders Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), Azam FC at second and third placed Dodoma FC but are separated on superior goal difference.

Simba are fifth on the log on four points same as sixth placed Young Africans but are also separated on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Simba Board Chairperson, Mohammed Dewji has warned those who have been using his name to circulate misleading information to the general public through social media.

Dewji noted via his Twitter account, saying that he has already begun measures to track them and he will take legal action.

"Recently there has been a cloud of fake Twitter accounts with my name. They have been giving out awful information about Simba. I would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that I am not responsible with those misleading accounts." "I am closely monitoring to find those perpetrators and take legal measures upon them."

According to Simba SC statement issued yesterday, for a person to be sure with information regarding Dewji he or she should follow his verified Twitter and Instagram account that can be recognized with a blue tick.