Liberia: Sinkor Rotary Club Donates Sanitary Materials to Schools in Rural Montserrado

Lower Montserrado — Low disease preventive practices at public schools in rural Montserrado has worsened, thus prompting the intervention of the Rotary Club of Sinkor.

A FrontPageAfrica investigation has gathered that since it was reported that public schools in the rural parts of the county lack preventive materials and poor sanitation conditions, nothing has been done by the Ministry of Education to intervene.

Students were observed recently at some of these schools without masks while handwashing equipment were not available.

But the Rotary Club of Sinkor has come to the aid of two of these schools by presenting them a consignment of preventive materials to include, detergents, tissues, sanitizers, chloral and masks, among others.

Their intervention was triggered by a FrontPageAfrica report about the lack of preventive materials, when government had just announced the resumption of classes for 12 graders.

A team of Rotarians, led by their president Pauline Kwabo, former president Nancy D. Freeman, Treasurer, Bill Montgomery, Gyude Bedell- Service Project Director, Rotaract President Johnny S. Montgomery, Franklin Akporhe- Assistant District Representative for Liberia and Melvin G. Shar Rotaract Service Project Director, among others, presented the Preventive materials to the Oluremi Tinubu Public School in Mount Barclay and the Careysburg Public School, all in Rural Montserrado.

During the presentation of the items, Ms. Kwabo, said the gesture is not only limited to COVID-19 preventive practices, but to ensure constant hygienic practices and prevention of other diseases.

She said their attention to these schools was driven by the FPA publication, which emphasized the need of sanitary and preventive materials.

"So, Rotarian Gyude, thanks for bringing this to our attention and it is our role to continue providing services to humanity," Mrs. Kwabo said.

She noted that the initiative falls in line with their "Basic Education and Literacy Month," which stressed the need to improve awareness on health practices.

"Our main focus is on health and sanitation and we cannot just come and say wash your hands without complementing our message, so the items are meant to complement our message," Mrs. Kwabo maintained.

Providing health awareness to the students, Rotary Club of Sinkor Past President, Nancy D. Freeman, encouraged the students to continue wearing nose mask, until Liberia can be declared COVID-19 free.

"Wash your hands constantly, even before you eat. You have to make it a part of you as many times in the day and don't forget to wear your mask," Mrs. Freeman said.

Besides providing awareness message to the public school students, Mrs. Freeman also demonstrated the handwashing procedures to them.

She alerted them on the dos and don'ts of COVID-19 prevention.

Receiving the items, Elijah Freeman, District Education Officer of Montserrado-2, lauded the team for the gesture, he promised to ensure that the school uses them for the intended purpose.

In the same way, the principal of the Oluremi Tinubu Public School night session in Mount Barclay, Pastor Daniel M. Miller, assured the Rotary Club of Sinkor that the items would be used for the benefit of the students.

For his part, the principal of the Careysburg Public School, Mohamed A. Bongloh added that the move by the Rotary Club of Sinkor will reinforce preventive practice at the school.