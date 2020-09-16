Liberia: U.S. Embassy Donates Educational Supplies to Gray D. Allison School

16 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Gray D. Allison High School has received assorted educational and personal health supplies to help with the educational year from the United States Embassy, near Monrovia.

This follows series of donations from the United States Embassy through its offices of Defense Attache and Security Cooperation.

Presenting the donated items on behalf of the U S Embassy, Col. Matthew Alden said the United States of America values its relationship with Liberia. He expressed gratitude for the level of partnership existing between the United States Embassy and the Ministry of National Defense.

Taking delivery of the donation on behalf of Gray D. Allison High School, Deputy Minister for Administration, Tibli Olandrus Dickson, praised the U S Embassy for her goodwill; adding that "The donated items will go a long way in helping the students do their school works."

The Deputy Minister applauded Gray D. Allison students for their brilliant performances on tests administered by the West African Examination Council despite the enormous challenges faced by the Administration of the school.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Gray D. Allison family, the Principal, Mr. James E. Richardson, expressed thanks and appreciation to the United States Embassy for the donation, assuring that it will be used for the intended purpose.

