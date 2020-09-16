Liberia: Citizens of Bong Turnout to Show Support for Moye As CPP Endorsed Him As Bong County Candidate

Gbarnga — The streets of Gbarnga was lighted as citizens came out in their numbers in support of Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye's bid for the Senate.

At an elaborate program held over the weekend, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) endorsed his candidacy.

The hierarchy of the CPP over the weekend moved to central Liberia to endorse their candidate for the December 8 special senatorial election in Bong County.

Moye is the third candidate of the CPP to receive an elaborate public endorsement. His endorsement comes after the likes of Senators Darius Dillon of Montserrdo county and Nyounble Karnga- Lawrence of Grand Bassa County.

Moye, a sitting Deputy Speaker, is in his second term as Representative of Bong County. He is working to unseat Senator Henry Yallah who recently joined the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in an effort to gain their support.

In his acceptance statement, Moye called on citizens of the county to join hands in fostering development in the county. He said to do so, there is the need to have a change at the level of representation of the county at the Senate.

"I am not going to sleep but to always answer to your call. I have a job but all the county needs is someone who will do the work for them; I am your son I can assure the CPP that the name Moye is never associated with inconsistences.

"I don't make friends because of what you have, I want to assure you that you have a trusted friend in me in Bong County. I owe it to you and the partisans of Unity Party," he said.

Every objective analysis had narrowed down to the race of two people: incumbent Senator Henry Yallah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and District Two Representative Prince Moye of the Collaboration of Political Parties (CPP).

Although the above assertion is debatable, especially by other aspirants, who would contend that they have what it takes to win the race, the facts are glaring - the two parties on which Yallah and Moye are contesting are major parties at the national level - the election is therefore an outright war of political supremacy between the incumbent Senator and the District Two lawmaker.

Not only are the major political players in Bong County polarized along party lines or queuing behind either Yallah or Moye, the rivalry between the CDC and CPP at the national level has also projected the two men as being more prominent before residents of the county.

Both of them have for the past eight years collaborated to commission several development projects in District Two including the construction of a bridge in the town of Tomue, the elevation of an elementary school to a junior high level in Gbenequelleh Town, among others.