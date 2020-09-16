Malawi: MP Zikhale Keen On Water, Sanitation and Hygiene - 'Turning Political Will Into Action'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Nkhatabay South, Ken Zikhale Ng'oma, has said he is committed to help people in his constituency have good sanitation, access to clean water and hygiene to prevent diseases.

Zikhale Ng'oma said this when he delivered materials to the people of Nkhatabay south constituency for construction of pit latrines to ensure people answer to call of nature in recognised toilets and not in the bush.

He said improving access to appropriate health care, access to adequate safe water and sanitation, health literacy and improved hygiene behaviours by engaging communities through social mobilisation will help reduce diseases.

The MP has already delivered bags of cement, at Kande Health Centre where there is acute shortage of latrines that has made patients and people surrounding using nearby bushes that has promoted waterborne diseases diarrhoea to be rampant in the area.

Zikhale appreciated the problem and decided to build 8 toilets to support the community and health centre.

He has since donated 10 bags of cement which he delivered and other essential materials.

"I am also keen in drilling boreholes and maintenance of water supply sources so that our people can access clean water, which is a fundamental right," Zikhale said.

"The aim is to improve hygiene especially in the face of Covid-19," he added.

Senior chief Fukamapiri has since commended Zikhale Ng'oma for the donation.

"We have been deprived of toilets and first time for someone in such position has found solution to the problem so I and my people in my community we are so grateful and commend the good work honourable Zikhale Ng'oma is doing in my area," he said,

The chief said there is scarcity of water in this area and Zikhale is able to identify and find the solution to the problem.

"We are happy with this current leadership of His Excellence Dr Lazarus Chakwera," Fukamapiri added his voice to the praise singing for Chakwera.

The MP has also commissioned drilling a borehole at Tukombo area, in this area since he has delivered complete borehole system awaiting drilling and supplied materials meant for building 8 toilets at the market to minimize the pressure that has eliminated in the area because of lack of toilets in the market which is congested with people from various districts who come for fishing and buying fish.

He has also built under five clinic at Mughogho situated at hilly places which is impassable and people there have been depending on farming but are disconnected from major market because of poor road networks.

In this area he has supplied Iron sheets, cements, nails roofing, wire nails, and paints timbers

