Namibia: Man Accused of Distributing Sex Tape Denied Bail

The Ondangwa Magistrate's Court has remanded a 26-year-old man in custody following his appearance yesterday for allegedly distributing a sex tape involving himself and a former lover on social media. Esko Mumbala is charged with contravening Section 117 of the Communications Act of 2009 and defamation of character. His case was postponed to 24 November for further investigations.

The complainant, who cannot be named, told New Era the video was filmed without her consent during October 2016. "I was married then, however, there was a misunderstanding with my husband, and we were separated since May. Due to life stress, I decided to go back to my ex. I did not know that he was filming me. But he has been sending me messages saying he will destroy and embarrass me if I did not satisfy his needs," she claimed. She further claimed that in June this year, the suspect called her demanding a cash amount of N$15 000.

"I refused to give him money, but then he told me that he will make sure that my life is destroyed, and I will not be able to face the world. To my surprise, after two weeks I received a video from one of my relatives. I was shocked, devastated and hopeless," she added. She further narrated that although she was back together with the husband, this fresh matter has created another misunderstanding, with the husband threatening to leave her. She said this forced her to open a case against the suspect.