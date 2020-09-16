Ghana: 14 Perish, 35 Others Injured in Gory Accident At Kyekyewere

16 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — Fourteen people lost their lives and 35 others suffered from injuries after a Burkina Faso bound DAF cargo truck, crashed into two vehicles at Kyekyewere, on the Nsawam-Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway, in the Eastern Region.

The injured have been conveyed to the Suhum and Nsawam Government hospitals, and the deceased taken to the Suhum Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The District Police Commander of Suhum-Kroabo-Coaltar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Nertey, who confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times, said the loaded DAF cargo truck with registration number 11 JL 6112 BF, was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi when the truck burst a tyre.

He said in the process, the truck veered off its single lane and crashed into two buses with passengers on board from Kumasi heading towards Accra.

ASP Nertey mentioned the two buses as STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and KIA bus with registration number GT 4997-20.

He said the two people on board the STC bus died while 12 others on board the KIA bus perished.

ASP Nertey said personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation went to the accident scene to rescue victims.

