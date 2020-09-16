Ghana: Prof Benneh's Murder - 4 Expected in Court Today

16 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, at Adjirigano, East Legon, in Accra last Saturday are expected to appear in court today.

The four, all domestic workers of the law professor, are Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner, Isaac Botchwey, 41, house boy; James Nana Womba, 26, cleaner, and Adams Mensah Masur, 52, gardener.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

She said last Saturday at about 7:30am, the East Legon police received a report that the law professor was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence.

DSP Tenge said when the police proceeded to the crime scene, they found the deceased lying dead with cuts on the body.

She appealed to members of the public to volunteer information to enable the police to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile residents of Adjirigano have said they were living in fear following the gruesome murder of Prof Benneh.

According to them, they were shocked and dumbfounded about the murder of the law professor, and were yet to come to terms with the mysterious event.

The residents have appealed to the police to intensify patrols at the area, to ensure the safety of the residents.

Some of the residents, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times on condition of anonymity, said the area was quiet, which needed the presence of police.

They described Prof Benneh as a calm and a nice person and that "sometimes we see him walk on the compound or stand in front of his building and shares pleasantries with us".

A visit by this reporter revealed that most people in the area were in residential apartments and the roads were quiet.

As at the time of going to the press, the family members of the deceased were in a crunch meeting.

The deceased has been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.