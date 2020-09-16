Ghana: 36 Foreigners Arrested for Entering Ghana Illegally

Sekondi — Thirty six nationals of some West African countries were last Thursday arrested at different sections of the Elubo-Takoradi road in the Western Region, in a joint operation by personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and their military counterparts, for allegedly entering the country through unapproved routes.

The illegal migrants; three Ivorians, nine Nigerians, seven Liberians and 17 Beninoise, were grabbed on board four commercial vehicles travelling to Takoradi, and escorted to the Elubo border for screening and investigations.

The operation, which was coordinated by the Elubo Sector Commander, Chief Superintendent Joshua Kraku, formed part of measures by the GIS to strengthen border security in the western Region.

A statement signed by the Western Regional Public Affairs Officer of the GIS, Assistant Inspector Moses Manford Akakpo, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that "investigations indicate that all the suspects had entered the country through an unidentified illegal route in the Jomoro municipality".

It indicated canoe operators transported the foreigners in canoes to river banks, and commercial drivers conveyed them across the western border into Ghana illegally.

The statement said, the immigrants were taken through Covid-19 screening by the port health officials at the Eubo border, before handed over to the Ivorian authorities, at Noe, where they all claimed to have come from.

The GIS said the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment in ensuring the continuous maintenance of optimum security at the various entry points in the region.

It, therefore, appealed to the people, especially those living in border communities to volunteer information to the security agencies to arrest illegal migrants.