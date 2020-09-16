Tanzania: Use ICT for Socio-Economic Development, Public Tipped

16 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE public have been advised on proper use of communication so that to facilitate socio-economic development as the government does not want to leave behind anyone to enjoy the sector profits.

The advice was given by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication (Communication Sector), Dr Zainab Chaula while issuing certificates to trainees of 5G technologies.

She said communication is a key actor in all sector development and it has contributed to a greater part to the country attainment of the lower middle-income economy.

Dr Chaula said the public should exploit all avenues availed within the communication industry so that in the next five years it brings positive impact including the country attaining on the upper middle economy status.

She said currently the government is on 4G generation and any other updates will have to follow the needed rules and guidelines.

She insisted on the partners and stakeholders' engagement to ensure that there are infrastructures that support the needed technologies so that they bring the needed impacts.

On his part, Director of ICT in the Ministry, Mulembwa Munako said 24-participants attended the nine-day online training whose objective is to expose them on policy, regulatory issues and technology of 5G.

He said they learn on a number of issues on the 5g technologies as far as devices, services, applications, deployment, capabilities and standards are all about.

