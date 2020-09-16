Tanzania: Simba's CEO Unveils Three Priorities

16 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

SIMBA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez has outlined three priorities to be accomplished under her guidance with revenue being top in the list.

She mentioned them as increasing revenue, cost efficiency and widening the club's brand outside the country.

The CEO said this recently in Dar es Salaam, while highlighting on some of the top things she is able to bring for Simba, Tanzania and Africa at large.

"The most important thing I will do is to ensure that we get enough revenue. Football cannot be run without money. You can see from clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all these do well because they have enough means to generate money," she said.

She added: "CEO in reality is Chief Revenue Officer whose main task is to seek money and nothing else. "The second thing is to create cost efficiencies. If you are unable to make cost efficiencies in money expenditure then you cannot succeed. For instance, why should you buy a banner at 1m/- while you are aware that you can get the same product somewhere at 400,000/-?" she asked.

She continued: "The third priority and most important after revenue is expanding the brand of Simba to the entire world."

"Once you become a leader, not everyone will be pleased with what you do; others will like your job while a certain category will dislike you. "I have learned a lot from Mohamed Dewji 'Mo' that no matter what you do; people will always talk about you. The best thing is to close your ears and move forward," she said.

Furthermore, the Simba boss disclosed that from 2016 till now, she was indirectly involved in many decision making issues involving the club on behalf of Dewji as such, she is not new to fill the CEO void.

"I was involved in issues concerning tenders, structure of the board and many things but I like to operate in darkness that is why many people do not know me. I am not a front person and I like my works to speak for me," she narrated.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.