South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address the Nation Tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).
16 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 tonight on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday, a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council on Tuesday and a special sitting of Cabinet today.

The President's Coordinating Council is co-chaired by the President and the Deputy President, and brings together Ministers, Premiers and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association and the National House of Traditional leaders.

The President's address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

