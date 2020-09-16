Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Soar

Some citizens no longer value the sanctity of human life amid reports of an increase in murder cases in the last few months.

Most of the victims have been killed during beer drinks, misunderstandings, infidelity while others were suspected thieves attacked and killed in separate incidents.

Other people have been injured during the attacks.

Police have arrested some of the suspects while others are still on the run and are being sought.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, expressed concern over the increase in such cases saying some of the murders could be avoided.

He the public against taking the law into their own hands by meting out instant justice on people suspected to have committed crimes.

In Kezi, a 44-year-old man has been arrested after axing his wife to death on Saturday following a misunderstanding.

Last Wednesday, two men fatally assaulted their colleague, Jabulani Nyathi (39), with a sjambok and fists while on their way home from a beer drink in Pumula, Bulawayo.

The man was found dead the following day on the roadside where he had been abandoned by the suspects after the assault. Vusimuzi Moyo and Nqabutho Moyo have since been arrested.