Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Soar

16 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Some citizens no longer value the sanctity of human life amid reports of an increase in murder cases in the last few months.

Most of the victims have been killed during beer drinks, misunderstandings, infidelity while others were suspected thieves attacked and killed in separate incidents.

Other people have been injured during the attacks.

Police have arrested some of the suspects while others are still on the run and are being sought.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, expressed concern over the increase in such cases saying some of the murders could be avoided.

He the public against taking the law into their own hands by meting out instant justice on people suspected to have committed crimes.

In Kezi, a 44-year-old man has been arrested after axing his wife to death on Saturday following a misunderstanding.

Last Wednesday, two men fatally assaulted their colleague, Jabulani Nyathi (39), with a sjambok and fists while on their way home from a beer drink in Pumula, Bulawayo.

The man was found dead the following day on the roadside where he had been abandoned by the suspects after the assault. Vusimuzi Moyo and Nqabutho Moyo have since been arrested.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.