Zimbabwe: International Leadership Course Ends

THE Association of International Sport for All Certified Leadership Course, which was jointly offered in collaboration with the African Union Sports Council Region 5, ended on Saturday.

The 32-hour course started on July 15.

Fourteen out of 23 participants, drawn from eight countries, completed the online course.

Participants were selected from a pool of over 50 applications from eight of the 10 English-speaking Region 5 member countries.

The AUSC Region 5 is made up of Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Only Mozambique and Angola did not have participants.

For one to be fully certified, they are required to complete both the theory and practical of the course.

Participants are expected to develop and implement a Sport for All case study drawn out of the 13 modules that they studied during the 32-hour course.

The modules were:

Sport for all and physical activity, target groups in sport for all;

Leadership in sport for all;

Inclusive sport and physical activity;

Women in sport for all;

Clean sport for all;

Event management;

Community club formation and management;

Safe sport and child rights in sport for all;

Strategy development in sport for all

Marketing and public relations in sport for all;

Communication and managing finances.

Twelve facilitators were carefully selected from a pool of seasoned sport administrators and trainers drawn from regional sport bodies, government sport ministries, scholars and the private sector.

The facilitators volunteered their time and expertise and worked tirelessly for the duration of the course to assist the participants to grasp the concepts and successfully complete the course.

This Certified Leadership Course is an internationally accredited TAFISA course which is geared to equip Sport for All practitioners with the relevant skills and competencies to assist them to effectively plan and implement community-based sport for all programmes.

The course was offered through two hours of training per day, for two days a week, during a period spanning eight weeks.

In his key note address during the closing ceremony, the AUSC Region 5 chairman, Vetumbuavi Veii said:

"We need to express our gratitude to TAFISA for agreeing to partner with Region 5, a relationship which gave birth to exciting programmes, including this course.

"We look forward to witnessing our participants implementing the Sport for All programme in their various communities." The TAFISA Business Development and Fundraising Manager, Keri McDonald, commended Region 5 for being the trailblazer globally in offering an online CLC.