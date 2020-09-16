South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Nation On Developments in Response to Covid-19 Pandemic, 16 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday, 14 September 2020; a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council on Tuesday, 15 September 2020; and a special sitting of Cabinet today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020.

The President's Coordinating Council is co-chaired by the President and the Deputy President and brings together Ministers, Premiers and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association and National House of Traditional Leaders.

The President's address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.