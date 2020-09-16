Namibia: Final Remand for ACC to Complete Fishrot Probe

Pixabay
(File photo).
15 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been granted one last chance by the Windhoek Magistrate's Court to finalise ongoing investigations in the case of former ministers and businessmen implicated in the infamous Fishrot scandal.

Handing down her ruling yesterday, magistrate Vanessa Stanley said there was no undue delay to finalise investigations in the matter. She said factors such as the complexity of the case and the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced the ACC to work with a skeletal staff, have played a part in investigations not being finalised.

Stanley also indicated that the accused's multiple applications, both in the lower and High Court, also contributed to the delay.

Although granting the State's application, Stanley said that it would be a final remand in both cases. Both cases were for the last time postponed to 14 December. All accused persons were remanded in police custody.

On 4 September, deputy prosecutor general Cliff Lutibezi brought an application to have the court postpone the 'Nengomar' case for further investigations. He further sought an order to postpone the 'Fishcor' case in which investigations have been concluded for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself on whether to prosecute the seven Fishrot accused or not.

The State's application was strongly opposed by the defence team who argued that there is unjustified delay in investigations which commenced in 2014. The defence team argued that another postponement would further prejudice their clients who have been in police custody for nearly 10 months.

It was their argument that the State rushed to arrest and detain the accused without completing its investigations. They argued that their clients have lost their livelihoods, incomes and they have been separated from their families.

Furthermore, they have already been found guilty on social media due to the public's interest in the case and wide media coverage.

The defence lawyers instead want the court to dismiss the State's application or have the matter provisionally struck from the court roll and once investigations have been concluded the accused can be re-summoned.

They also want the court to consider releasing the accused on bail with conditions attached pending investigations.

Former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Mike Nghipunya and Pius Mwatelulo were arrested last year and face charges ranging from fraud to bribery, corruptly using office for gratification, money laundering and conspiring to commit corruption for the alleged offences.

The charges emanate from allegations that an Icelandic fishing company Samherji reportedly secured access to horse mackerel quotas in Namibia by paying bribes of around N$130 million to politicians and businessmen between 2012 and 2018.

They also face counts of fraud, bribery, corruptly using office for gratification, money laundering and conspiring to commit corruption, in connection with N$75.6 million that was syphoned out of the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

The accused's defence team consists of Florian Beukes, Tinashe Chibwana, Appolos Shimakeleni, Milton Engelbrecht, Trevor Brokerhoff and Gilroy Kasper.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.