Namibia: Old Mutual Donates Food to Oshana Residents

INSURANCE company Old Mutual Namibia has donated food items valued at more than N$109,000 to less privileged people in Oshana region in an effort to tackle the hard times faced by many during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The food items will be distributed to people who are struggling to make ends meet, especially those living in informal settlements and rural areas in the region.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari said the year 2020 has not been an easy time for the region and the country at large as many families lost their livelihoods and many businesses closed their doors.

"Covid-19 has inflicted several challenges on our nation, with our people losing their jobs and businesses closing down. This has forced families into the streets and therefore increased cases of poverty. That is why we need to continue working hard together and looking after the less privileged in our society," he said.

"I wish to thank Old Mutual for their generous donation of food items. I am very positive that this food will be highly welcomed in our communities. As I have stated before, Covid-19 has affected our communities badly and we have some families that are unable to even have a decent meal in a day," he added.

Irimari asked the business community in Oshana to come on board and meet the government halfway by donating food parcels to less privileged communities.

"Despite these challenges facing us as a nation, we have seen many institutions coming on board to meet the government halfway as we tackle these challenges brought by this pandemic and I therefore implore all institutions, businesses and individuals to continue in the spirit of oneness even after we have defeated Covid-19," said Irimari.

He also encouraged the regional task force committee on Covid-19 and different stakeholders to continue educating the public to remain in their houses and refrain from unnecessary movements, to effectively defeat Covid-19.