Namibia: Tech-Saavy Local Start-Ups to Feature in Regional 'Boost Up Programme' Competition

15 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Boost Up start-up competition and online incubator, has selected three Namibian national finalists to take part in the competition. The aim of the programme is to support early stage start-ups that use technology to solve societal challenges in Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The three finalist are; Agelvipa Online: A platform that creates a market for women-led micro-businesses and start-ups and provide access to capacity building programme for the less fortunate women who might not be able to afford training by allowing women to sell their products on their online store.

Possible Investments cc: a mobile application that can help all visual and hearing impaired community members in Namibian and SADC in general, to access information and communicate, their prototype converts speech into print and vice versa.

Unique Empowerment and Employment Initiative Foundation: a digital educational platform that will enable users to access qualified and experienced mentors, educators and information in different languages.

According to the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), who support the programme, the Boost Up programme is divided into three phases.

The set up training, which provides entrepreneurs with practical tools to package their business idea and develop a pitch to attract their target market.

"After the training, selected committed start-ups who are eager to make an impact, who have a scalable business model and who want investors, competed in the scale up national pitch competitions in their base countries," the Commission said.

The Science Commission further said the top start-ups in each stand up competition will proceed to the scale up online incubator and pitch final, where they will compete against each other to be selected as the Boost Up 2020 winner.

Locally, the Boost Up programme is supported by the NCRST and the Southern Africa Innovation Support Programme (SAIS 2), with the assistance from Namibian Connect Hubs network member the Namibia Business Innovation Institute, GEN Namibia, Dololo and the UNDP Accelerator Lab.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

