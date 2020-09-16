Malawi: Teenager Jailed 8 Years for Robbery in Balaka

1 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — , Balaka First Grade Magistrate's Court on Monday sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Wonderful Master, also identified as Miracle Kwenyani, to eight years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for robbery and theft of a goat contrary to Sections 301 and 281 of the Penal Code respectively.

Balaka Police Publicist, Felix Misomali confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (MANA).

He said the state through prosecutor, Sub Inspector Winily Chikhobiri told the court that on June 1 at Ziwoya Village, Master and his accomplice, who is at large, severely assaulted 80-year-old Peter Mpulula in the head before robbing him K34,000 cash, eight bags of maize weighing about 70 Kg and other items, all worth about K241,500.

He said: "The accused further on August 5 broke into the kraal of Graciano Anderson, 45, and stole a goat worth about K30,000. He was apprehended by the community as he was trying to escape."

According to Misomali, Master, however, pleaded not guilty to both counts of robbery and theft of a goat before First Grade Magistrate Phillip Chibwana, hence asked for State witnesses whose evidence led to his conviction.

In submission, the state prayed for a meaningful sentence to deter other would-be offenders.

"Passing his sentence, Magistrate Chibwana concurred with the state and jailed him to five years imprisonment for robbery and three years for theft of a goat, saying he is a threat to the society," he said.

The sentences will run consecutively, according to the Police Publicist.

Master comes from Kadyalunda Village, Senior Chief Sawali in Balaka.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

