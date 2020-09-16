Malawi: Four Arrested for Killing Man Over Witchcraft Accusations in Dowa

15 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Dowa — Police in Dowa have arrested four people on allegations that they killed a 56-year-old man suspected to have been practising witchcraft.

According to Dowa Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Gladson M'bumpha, the suspects are alleged to have killed Village Headman Master Gogo Kachiwaya on May 31, 2020 at Kachiwaya Village accusing him of practising witchcraft.

During the incident, the suspects also torched houses and damaged households belonging to the deceased.

The suspects have been on the run until the night of Sunday September 13, 2020 when police arrested them during a raid conducted in their hiding places.

They are expected to appear before court soon to answer murder charges.

The suspects have been identified as Saidi Billiot, 52, Gandali Chaima, 54, Malikano Kachala, 20, from Sasamba Village and Zefinati Josamu, 48, from Kachiwaya Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chiwere in the district.

Tagged:
