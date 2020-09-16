Zimbabwe: Govt Warned Against Fully Relaxing Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions

15 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Health Workers have warned the government against fully relaxing coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown restrictions without fully capacitating the healthcare system.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe has recorded 7 531 confirmed cases, including 5 690 recoveries and 224 deaths so far.

In an interview earlier, Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) Spokesperson Dr Aaron Musara admitted that the recent COVID-19 figures were likely to give the government a headache.

"Our information is distorted and we cannot say the figures we are getting are correct because hospitals are not functioning. Currently, the government is facing a dilemma because they can't continue relaxing coronavirus (Covid-19) measures as cases are going up," said Musara.

"The best thing for the government is to make sure that hospitals are functioning so that we get correct information.

"The economy and the health system are interconnected and you can't concentrate on the economy alone or the health system alone and at this moment it's difficult for the government to make decisions," Dr Musara said.

Yesterday government extended operating hours for businesses from 1630hours to 1830hours as it further relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

