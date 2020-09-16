Namibia: Walvis Bay Councillors Want Voters' Registration Extended

THE regional councillors of the Walvis Bay Urban and Walvis Bay Rural constituencies in a joint letter to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday demanded that the supplementary registration of voters should be extended because of confusion about the boundary between the two constituencies.

Regional councillors John Nangolo and Knowledge Ipinge in the letter to ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro demanded a minimum of seven more days for the supplementary registration period, to give residents of the Walvis Bay Urban constituency a fair chance to register lawfully. They say some residents living in Walvis Bay's Kabeljou Street have always believed they fall under the Walvis Bay Rural constituency, whereas the area in which they live is part of the town's other constituency.

The two councillors say they have established that more than 1 200 registered voters from the Walvis Bay Urban constituency have been unlawfully registered as Walvis Bay Rural constituency voters since 2014. They also claim this is due to negligence on the part of the ECN.

According to an ECN map the affected voters are living in the following streets: Kabeljou Street, Orange Roughy Street, Dolfyn Crescent, Harder Crescent, Pluto Street, Anchovy Crescent, Kingklip Street, Marlyn Crescent, Mola Mola Crescent, Remora Street, Frankie Abraham Street, Batfish Street, Luanda Street, Harare Street and the NHE mass houses near the road to Swakopmund.

In their letter they are also stating that Nangolo, who served as the Walvis Bay Rural constituency's regional councillor over the last 15 years, was made to believe the residents of these streets were residing in his constituency.

The councillors held a meeting with representatives of the ECN and the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday, which resulted in the setting up of a supplementary registration point at Duinesig Combined School from 14h00 to change the voters' cards of the affected residents.

The two councillors have also requested the ECN to make special provisions for affected residents currently at sea due to work commitments, in other parts of Namibia or locked down in the Khomas region.