Zimbabwe: Zimpapers to Launch WhatsApp News Platform

16 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Silence Mugadzaweta

Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) is set to launch a new WhatsApp news platform as it intensifies its 'Digital first' transformation agenda. Currently, the platform is under an in-house trial, with other users also getting a chance to evaluate the product and perfect it. When availed, the platform will offer various categories of subscription model ranging from daily, weekly and monthly.

The Zimpapers chatbot will provide content from all its publications on the platform these include, The Herald, Chronicle, Manica Post, Sunday News and Sunday Mail. Plans are underway to include vernacular publications, Kwayedza and Umthunywa.

There are also plans to include audio visual content to as to give audience a wide range of content choice.

Once one is subscribed, you get a chance to get nine prominent stories of the day, business news summary, local news summary and political news summary. There is also a breaking news summary feature where one can get breaking news in real time.

At the moment, the technical partner is still working together with Zimpapers content team to improve on quality and packaging.

For easy evaluation of the platform, it offers an analytics section which helps keep track of the subscriber base and performance. This will enable improvements on the digital bulletin performance.

When launched fully, Zimpapers will become the first media organisation to provide such a service as it continues to take advantage of internet and mobile applications, positioning itself as a market leader in digital innovation.

