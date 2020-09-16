South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Reduced Water Consumption As Largest KZN Dam Declines

press release

One of KwaZulu-Natal's largest dams, Albert- Falls Dam has once again seen a decline from last week's 34,5% to 33,7% this week. This is according to a weekly status of reservoirs report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation early this week.

According to the report, the province's average storage capacity has decreased from 56,9% last week to 55,5% in the current week. Last week, the Department said it was concerning that even amid the sporadic rains; dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal were shrinking.

The Hazelmere Dam has also declined from 44,5% last week to 43,2% this week. When compared to a similar period last year, the dam recorded 41,3%.

Also below average are the Mearns and Spring Grove Dams at 49,8% and 48,0% respectively. Meanwhile, the Zaaihoek Dam is unchanged at 59,8% three weeks in a row.

The Pongolapoort Dam is also shrinking at 40,9% this week from last week's 41,1%.

The Goedertrouw Dam is at 51,8% and Klipfontein Dams at 56,1%. In the previous week, the dams were at 52,2% and 58,5% respectively.

However in other parts of the province, there are dams that are slightly above average. Those dams include the Midmar Dam in the Umgeni Water Supply System which is at 93,3% in two consecutive weeks.

The Driel Barrage has also maintained the 98,1% this week, while the Wagendrift Dam is down from 92,3% last week to 90,4% this week.

Also in the Umgeni Water Supply System, the Nagle Dam is at 79,3% from last week's 80,3%. This time last year, it recorded 85,6%. Also unchanged is the Bivane Dam at 83,8%. The Hluhluwe Dam is this week at 70,8% from 71,5% in the previous week.

The Department has since called on residents to use water prudently as it is on course, implementing bulk water supply projects in various parts of the province.