South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Reduced Water Consumption As Largest KZN Dam Declines

16 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

One of KwaZulu-Natal's largest dams, Albert- Falls Dam has once again seen a decline from last week's 34,5% to 33,7% this week. This is according to a weekly status of reservoirs report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation early this week.

According to the report, the province's average storage capacity has decreased from 56,9% last week to 55,5% in the current week. Last week, the Department said it was concerning that even amid the sporadic rains; dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal were shrinking.

The Hazelmere Dam has also declined from 44,5% last week to 43,2% this week. When compared to a similar period last year, the dam recorded 41,3%.

Also below average are the Mearns and Spring Grove Dams at 49,8% and 48,0% respectively. Meanwhile, the Zaaihoek Dam is unchanged at 59,8% three weeks in a row.

The Pongolapoort Dam is also shrinking at 40,9% this week from last week's 41,1%.

The Goedertrouw Dam is at 51,8% and Klipfontein Dams at 56,1%. In the previous week, the dams were at 52,2% and 58,5% respectively.

However in other parts of the province, there are dams that are slightly above average. Those dams include the Midmar Dam in the Umgeni Water Supply System which is at 93,3% in two consecutive weeks.

The Driel Barrage has also maintained the 98,1% this week, while the Wagendrift Dam is down from 92,3% last week to 90,4% this week.

Also in the Umgeni Water Supply System, the Nagle Dam is at 79,3% from last week's 80,3%. This time last year, it recorded 85,6%. Also unchanged is the Bivane Dam at 83,8%. The Hluhluwe Dam is this week at 70,8% from 71,5% in the previous week.

The Department has since called on residents to use water prudently as it is on course, implementing bulk water supply projects in various parts of the province.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.