Namibia: Rape Victim Lured With Cell Phone

Ongwediva — The police in Omusati are investigating a case of rape after a mentally challenged minor was allegedly raped in exchange for a cell phone.

The alleged incident happed on Friday afternoon at Okaruano village in the Ruacana constituency.

According to the police regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the suspect lured the victim with a cell phone.

"It is alleged that the suspect called the minor into his house to had sexual intercourse with her and he promised to give her a cell phone," said Simaho.

No arrest has been made and investigations into the matter continue.

Still in Omusati, the police have opened a case of inquest after a 22-year-old man committed suicide on Sunday afternoon. He was allegedly found hanging in a traditional hut with a wire around his neck.

The deceased was allegedly last seen at the neighbour's house where he and a fellow housemate had gone to visit.

"The deceased left his housemate at the neighbours and went home. When the housemate returned home, he found the deceased hanging in a traditional hut," said Simaho.

The deceased was identified as Simeon Iikasha January.

His next of kin has been informed.

Simaho is yet appealing to the public to seek counselling when confronted with challenges. He said the region on average records at least a suicide case weekly, a sign that the community is challenged with societal problems.

"Let us learn to seek for counselling, speak to a spiritual leader or a social worker closest to you," Simaho appealed.