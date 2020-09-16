Africa: Whatsapp Web Getting New Calls Button, Attachment Icon

16 September 2020
CIO East Africa (Nairobi)
By Sid Chudasama

WhatsApp is reportedly designing new icons for their web based application and bringing new features to enhance the user experience.

The top of the food chain when it comes to chatting apps, WhatsApp is making relentless strides in weaving together a seamless experience for its users. Immense development is going into new features for the mobile app.

Now, we hear that WhatsApp is reportedly designing new icons for WhatsApp Web too. The reports have claimed that WhatsApp is rolling out new video and voice call icons for the web app and the messaging app is also testing a new loading screen.

This goes to show that they are leaving no stone unturned, the devil is always in the detail.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is experimenting with voice and video calls button on the web version of the app. This is also an indication that WhatsApp web will soon get a video calling facility on the app and users will even get the option of calling from the WhatsApp Web.

The feature is currently being developed and once the feature is successfully tested, the feature will be made available for the wider audience, East Africa included.

