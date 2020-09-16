Liberia: Sen. Coleman Laughs Off Dr. Sebge's Attempt to Challenge Him in Senatorial Race

Grand Kru County Senior Senator Dr. Peter S. Coleman, through his office, using their cognitive stamina, has dispelled Dr. Alfred Segbe's attacks against his reelection.

In a press release, the Senate's Health Committee chairman laughed off claims from Dr. Segbe's campaign that painted him as 'senile and "diminished."

The office of the Senator Coleman, who is seeking reelection said Dr. Segbe is a 'mere joker,' and neither a competitor or challenger in the December 8, Senatorial race in Grand Kru County.

The Office of Senator Coleman, in a press statement, under the signature of Jenkins D. N. Pelenah (Chief of Office Staff), said the office welcomes the participation of Dr. Alfred Segbe and others into the electoral process of the county and is aware that Dr. Alfred Segbe has come from the diaspora to contest against incumbent Senator Dr. Coleman who has served the County and the people of Liberia for several years.

"Let it go forth and wide that the Senator is prepared politically to contain forces whether in Liberia or from the diaspora as we go through the electoral process," the release said.

"Moving forward, the Team Coleman in close Collaboration with the County Leadership of the Coalition of Democratic Change wishes to inform Dr. Segbe that we are prepared and willing to continue advocating for our people of Grand Kru County and this is why we are collaborating with the Executive Branch of government and the entire government functionaries for development to be widespread in Grand Kru County."

It added: "Presently, the office of Senator Coleman fully supports plans on rolling out the housing project and the Coastal Highway from Barclayville to Grand Bassa County. Dr. Coleman has collaborated with the functionaries of the government of the Republic of Liberia to making sure salaries of Teachers and Civil Servants are on time. We do not need any advocate who will come and divide our people. Grand Kru County is one people and we have our son who is the President of Liberia and is willing to develop our County and Liberia in particular."

The release indicated that for many years, Senator Coleman helped several sons and daughters of Grand Kru County in benefiting from his Scholarship and Financial Aid to Higher institutions of learning such as the various universities as well as TNIMA and Smythe Institute of Management and Technology and Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences with huge Financial contributions over the years.

"If Dr. Alfred Segbe claimed to be an advocate why is it that he has not helped our Grebo and Kru people during his several years of residence in the United States of America? Sadly, Segbe is in the business of helping Nimbaians, but says present and past leaders of Grand Kru County are not uplifting the lives of the people of the county. We are not against Dr. Segbe to help other people of different counties, but it is better he starts from his people the downtrodden."

"It may be recalled, during the program of the acceptance of petition, a Nimbaian boasted before the citizens of Grand Kru that Dr. Segbe assisted ten of his Family members to settled in the United State of America. What saddens us is that a Grebo or Kru person could not come out during the meeting to make such a confirmation of Dr. Alfred Segbe generosity rather a son of Nimba alone? More besides, it was also noticed that during the acceptance speech of the petition on September 1, 2020, he bragged to building Schools and real Estates in Marshall, Margibi County. However, during the program there was not a citizen of Grand Kru County identified as a beneficiary of his purported investment," the release averred.

According to the release, Senator Coleman has completed several projects across Grand Kru County including the lobbying of both Lonestar and Orange Network services in Grand Kru, Health Center and OIC Residence in Doe-Swen (Dorbor District), Health Center and OIC Residence in Jlateken (Buah District), Fully furnished Teachers' Quarter in Dwehken (Forpoh District), Fully furnished Nursing Quarter, Garraway Beach (Trehn District), ans Market Building and Micro-Finance program Sasstown City and Norkwia (Jrao District).

Further, the release named the ongoing (incomplete) projects of Sen. Coleman, they are Clinic and OIC Residence in Zoloken (Wedabo District), Clinic and OIC Residence in Weteken (Trehn District), OIC Residence, Middle Town (Trehn District), Teachers Quarter, Grandcess City, Clinic in Parluken (Forpoh District) and Town Hall in Chenwrenken (Buah District).

"All of these projects are in excess of One Million United States Dollars ($1,000,000.00USD)," the release said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with a local daily recently, Dr. Segbe said he will be contesting as an independent candidate.