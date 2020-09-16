Gambia: Former First Lady Sanctioned for Supporting the Former President's Corruption

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
United States President Donald Trump
16 September 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, the United States imposed economic sanctions on Zineb Souma Yahya Jammeh, the former first lady of The Gambia.  Zineb Jammeh is believed to control many of the overseas assets of her husband, Yahya Jammeh, the notoriously corrupt former leader of The Gambia, who was sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury in 2017.  In addition, the State Department designated Zineb Jammeh in December 2018 under Section 7031(c) of the annual appropriations bill as an immediate family member of Yahya Jammeh, who was concurrently designated for his involvement in significant corruption.  Their children are also ineligible for entry into the United States as a result of the 2018 designation.

Zineb Jammeh is designated for her role in materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing support to her husband.  She utilized a charitable foundation and charities as cover to facilitate the illicit transfer of funds to her husband.

This action designates Zineb Jammeh pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.  The United States uses economic sanctions to promote accountability for those who assist or facilitate the corruption carried out by those like Yahya Jammeh, who abuse their positions of power for their own personal gain.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.