Sudan: Sanctions on Nabah Ltd. Owned or Controlled by Corrupt Businessman Ashraf Al-Cardinal

16 September 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Today, the United States imposed economic sanctions on Nabah Ltd., a company owned or controlled by Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal.  Al-Cardinal is a Sudanese businessman previously designated for his role in corruption connected to the South Sudanese government.

Al-Cardinal was designated for engaging in corruption, including participating in bribery, kickbacks, and procurement fraud involving senior South Sudanese government officials.  He and his companies act as intermediaries for depositing and holding large amounts of funds for senior-level South Sudanese officials outside of South Sudan in an attempt to avoid sanctions.

This action designates Nabah Ltd. pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.  Nabah Ltd. is the sixth company owned or controlled by Al-Cardinal to be subject to U.S. sanctions.  For further information on previous designations involving Al-Cardinal and his businesses, see:  https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm790

The United States is committed to the enforcement of its sanctions, including through targeting sanctions evasion schemes such as the one carried out by Al-Cardinal and his businesses.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.