South Africa: Day Zero - Nelson Mandela Bay 'Needs More Money to Fix Water Leaks'

analysis

As Nelson Mandela Bay became the first large city in SA to reach Day Zero, former mayor and now the member of the mayoral committee in charge of the city's water, Mongameli Bobani, said the R140m budget to fix water leaks in the city was not enough.

While officials in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have admitted that the city has reached Day Zero, Mongameli Bobani, who is in charge of the city's water, said the city no longer had enough funds to fix water leaks and needed an adjustment to its budget. However, the city council, which needs to approve this, has not been sitting for several months, despite a court order for it to do so.

Bobani, a former mayor in the metro who was removed from his post after a motion of no confidence, replaced Andile Lungisa, who is fighting to stay out of prison after he assaulted another councillor with a water jug. Bobani on Tuesday (15 September) confirmed that he had said the city did not have money to fix water leaks.

Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the municipality had fixed 5,500 leaks in July, August and September, but 10,200 between May and July.

Before he...