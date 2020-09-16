Western Sahara: Bachelet Wants to Dispatch New Mission to Western Sahara

14 September 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Geneva (United Nations) — UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Monday, in Geneva, that she "look forward to discussing" the parameters of a new technical mission to Western Sahara in order to "identify critical human rights issues" in the territory.

"Such missions are vital to identify critical human rights issues," and contribute to "preventing the escalation of grievances," in occupied Western Sahara, said the UN Human Rights Chief at the opening of the 45th session of the HRC in Geneva.

"I look forward to discussing the parameters of a new visit with all parties in the near future," she said, referring to the critical human rights situation in the occupied territories.

"We also continue remote monitoring the situation in Western Sahara, where we last conducted technical missions five years ago," said Michelle Bachelet.

The technical missions of the UN Human Rights Council are "vital" to occupied Western Sahara, she added.

Algeria, like the support group in Geneva, has recently stepped up calls to the human rights agency for a technical mission to Western Sahara.

In July, the Algerian delegation to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva requested the resumption of these visits, recalling that no technical mission had been undertaken there since 2015.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.