Egypt: First French Tourist Group Visits Saqqara

First French Tourist Group Visits Saqqara

Giza's Saqqara archaeological site received on Monday14/9/2020 the first tourist delegation from France after almost 14 days of resuming the tourism movement in Egypt that has been halted for over five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During their tour of the archaeological site, the French tourists voiced happiness over their visit to one of the distinguished sites demonstrating the greatness of the Egyptian civilization.

They also voiced hope over revealing the details of the archaeological discoveries in the Saqqara pyramid complex, located near Cairo.

Recently, several tombs have been unearthed in the Saqqara complex. During excavation work carried out by the Egyptian-German mission of the University of Tübingen, working at Saqqara, a new burial chamber was uncovered at the bottom of the communal burial shaft (30 m. deep) of the Mummification Workshop, discovered along with a large tomb complex with five burial chambers in 2018.

After more than a year of excavation and documentation, the mission discovered the sixth burial chamber hidden behind a 2600 year old stone wall, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities announced in May.

He said that the newly discovered chamber contained four wooden coffins in bad state of preservation.

The tourists also paid a visit to Dahshour tourist area in Giza.