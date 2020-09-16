Egypt: Chief of Staff Inspects "Fatah-41" Project

Chief of staff inspects "Fatah-41" project

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Farid inspected on Monday 14/9/2020 the major stage of an "external leadership centers" project, aka "Fatah-41".

The project is conducted by a unit of the Central military zone as part of an annual combat training plan.

The project showed high combat readiness among elements of the unit, not to mention their skills in using the most advanced leadership systems.

The elements were also in control as they carried out planned and urgent missions during the different stages of the project.

Lt. Gen. Farid conveyed best regards of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki to units of the Central military zone.