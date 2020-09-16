press release

Ethiopia - Second Agricultural Growth Project - Additional Financing

IDA Additional Grant: US$ 80 million equivalent

Project ID: P168074

Project Objectives Description: The Additional Financing will maintain the original project development objective of the Second Agricultural Growth Project (AGP2) to increase agricultural productivity and commercialization of small holder farmers targeted by the project.

For more information about this project, visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P168074