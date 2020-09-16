Ethiopia - Second Agricultural Growth Project - Additional Financing
IDA Additional Grant: US$ 80 million equivalent
Project ID: P168074
Project Objectives Description: The Additional Financing will maintain the original project development objective of the Second Agricultural Growth Project (AGP2) to increase agricultural productivity and commercialization of small holder farmers targeted by the project.
For more information about this project, visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P168074