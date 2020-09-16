Nigeria: Many Feared Dead in Abia Building Collapse

16 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

Unconfirmed reports say at least five persons are feared dead in the building collapse.

A building under construction along Azikiwe Road, in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Unconfirmed reports said that at least five persons are feared dead in the building collapse.

It was, however, gathered that one person was rescued from the rubble and rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, after a torrential rainfall on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the deceased and survivors were homeless residents, who usually take refuge in the building at night.

Use of substandard materials by the contractor is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Details shortly...

