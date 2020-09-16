Ethiopia: Hospital Commences Oxygen Production

Nedjo Hospital announced that it has launched oxygen production in a bid to help patients, who are suffering from oxygen deficiency, sustain life.

Isayas Banti, Hospital Manager told The Ethiopian Herald that five years before the hospital launched various operations to produce oxygen, and currently it has attained success to produce oxygen and has hit the rate of 68 cylinder of oxygen production a day.

According to Isayas, the Assist International and Protest Club has provided the hospital with the machine and cylinders mentioning that it has granted them with 200 cylinders so far.

He noted that the oxygen that has been produced will potentially reduce the intensity of patients travel from western part of Oromia and Assossa to Addis Ababa in search of oxygen.

He said, "Since there is no oxygen center in western Oromia and its surroundings, a lot of people lost lives on the way to Addis Ababa. So, the production of oxygen in the hospital is very essential to save life and rescue many from incurring high cost, and the hospital has been licensed to sell its products."

As to him, the oxygen production is highly decisive to solve scarcity of oxygen many patients have long been encountering due to COVID-19 pandemic.