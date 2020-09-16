Ethiopia: Commission Reaffirms Awash Basin Pollution Protection

ADDIS ABABA - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) yesterday confirmed that it is striving to ensure a safe environment in the Awash Basin through coordination among stakeholders and other pertinent bodies.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, air, environmental pollution monitoring and controlling Directorate Director with EFCCC, Muluberhan Tariku noted that Awash Basin is prone to pollution from various sources, household wastes, factories operating at the bank of the river.

According to her, increased population, rapid industrialization and unplanned urban development are resulting in generating and discharging large amount of wastes into the water bodies, which is posing potential risks on the quality of the fresh waters of the continent.

Communities and environmental protection groups working on the area have been echoing the concerns of pollution risks for many years in the areas, and the Commission is also working to avert the impact of pollution on biodiversity in the basin.

Center for Science and Environment (CSE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Addis Ababa city environment protection set to develop water quality management system in Awash River Basin.

The Commission conducts monitoring using smart and affordable systems at various Awash tributaries and inspections at the factories.

Factories which are violating the set parameters and unable to erect treatment plants that could reduce pollution are obliged to establish treatment plant. Over 10 tannery plants commenced treatment plant operation this year, according to the guidance given by the Commission.

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) is a public interest research and advocacy organization based in New Delhi, India.