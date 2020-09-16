Ethiopia: The Realpolitik of Hydro - Diplomacy in Negotiations On GERD

opinion

Viewed from any perspective, Ethiopia has never politicized the negotiations on GERD but was staunchly striving towards the equitable use of the Abay River among the three riparian countries as provided in the international laws on equitable use of Trans Boundary Rivers well known to the Egyptian and Sudanese negotiators and their governments.

However, Egypt is repeatedly using a double pronged Machiavellian diplomacy on GERD as a tool for hand twisting Ethiopia to sign a treaty that would irrationally put the country in a political, diplomatic and legal tight corner while indirectly undermining the sovereignty of the nation as a panacea for her vested interest. The gunboat diplomacy that Egypt is pursuing in the North and Horn of Africa by seeking military bases and its preparedness to interfere militarily in Libya is an indicator which shows long standing Egyptian desire for irredentism and political hegemony in the Horn.

Therefore, Egypt has continued to lobby at the power corridors of the western countries and global organizations not so much because they are concerned about the challenges they see in equitable use of the waters of Abay but to pave the way for their

political dominance on the river basin and of course on Greater Horn of Africa, a gateway to 40% global petroleum trade. This interest is also partially shared by some of those countries who keep sophisticated military bases in Djibouti which is already resulting in the repositioning of power rivalry that has been shaping up both in Persian Gulf and the Middle East. The Horn is gradually becoming a military rotunda of rival global forces.

The Egyptian media has continued in its attempts on misinformation campaign in three separate but interconnected areas. First, over the last several decades, they have been manipulating the social psychology of the Egyptian brotherly population by sowing hatred and by feeding the wrong information and rumor that Ethiopia is out to dry up Egypt and disrupt the livelihood of ordinary Egyptians by building a dam on the Abay. The second is their campaign in the Arab countries in which they are again misinforming these countries so that they can add pressure on Ethiopia to stop building a dam on its own territory. Third, they are attempting to falsely depict that water wasting Egypt who has got a dam and a lake as well as huge amount of underground water that could last them for five centuries is being threatened by a neighboring country which is supplying it with 86 percent of Abay waters while 60 percent of its population is not getting electric power.

For generations, Egyptian education system continued to provide the highest priority in informing and educating young Egyptians that Abay has nothing to do with Ethiopia and that GERD is being built to deprive them of drinking water. They have already been working with the Arab League for years to portray a totally different picture of Ethiopia and Ethiopians in their quest to diplomatically contain and isolate the country.

On the other hand, the recent bigoted decision made by the State Department to possibly deny Ethiopia of the fund the US has allocated for the country is a carrot and stick diplomatic move that clearly indicated the scope of the US national interest in the region as represented by the current administration.

When it comes to the issue of GERD, current Sudanese Transition Government seems to be in a state of limbo swinging between alliance with Egypt and seeking strategic and comprehensive alliance and economic integration with Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government needs to expand its relations with Sudan not only from the perspectives of the equitable use of the Abay but also in terms of public diplomacy, tourism, cultural relations, scientific and educational cooperation.

Notwithstanding the current political imbroglio on GERD, Ethiopia has entered its New Year with unprecedented public support for GERD with no less tenacity and valor that was exhibited at the Battle of Adwa. The more the peoples and government of Ethiopia are put under pressure by external forces, the greater and deeper is the unity among the peoples of the country not only to finish the entire construction and filling of GERD but also to build other dams and irrigation schemes on the numerous tributaries of Abay.

Egypt finds it hard to accept strong, prosperous and peaceful Ethiopia and at times take it as a threat to its own existence. This has been going on with its support for the Ziad Barre regime in Somalia a couple of decades ago. Since then Ethiopia was the only country which was fighting terrorism at the early stages of the inception of Islamic Courts which was later on converted into Al- Shabab. Ethiopia is now keeping peace in Somalia by its own force and in full participation in AMISOM and also in Abiye in Southern Sudan.

All in all, Ethiopia does not deserve any level of pressure simply because it is striving to break the vicious circle of poverty.