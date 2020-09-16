Zimbabwe: Govt Eases Lockdown Restrictions As Inter-City Travel Resumes

Government has approved the resumption of inter-city travel pending registration by transport operators for compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.

Inter-city travel were barred in March following the announcement of the Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown as a way of curbing the spread of the diseases.

Speaking during a post Cabinet press briefing Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said this has been necessitated to facilitate smooth movement of examination candidates, citizens and visitors

"Cabinet further approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates, citizens and visitors. Transporters who wish to ferry passengers should register with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to ensure that they strictly comply with Standard Operating Procedures for their sector which are compliant to the WHO guidelines and all COVID-19 regulations.

"In support of this service, the Vehicle Inspection Department should also resume its services. All employees in the Tourism Sector should comply with the COVID-19 regulations as is done in all the other approved services. Only international travelers are required to provide a 48 hour negative COVID-19 certificate." said Minister Mutsvangwa

In addition, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet agreed to reopen the Central Registry department for the resumption of services amid a backlog of critical documents such as birth certificates and passports.

"In order to facilitate access to critical documentation from Central Registry during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Cabinet has approved that the Central Registry should reopen and offer services, such as the issuance of births and death certificates, national registrations as well as passports.

"Measures are being put in place to ensure that operations at Central Registry offices which are usually characterized by overcrowding are in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and WHO protocols in order to curtail the transmission of COVID-19. Members of the public will be informed on the timelines for accessing the critical services."

The lockdown had halted the operations of various Government departments and the easing of the restrictions comes as a relief for citizens who had been observing the lockdown restrictions.