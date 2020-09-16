Ethiopia: Green Legacy Initiative Creates Over 300 Thousand Job Opportunities - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission revealed that in nation's Green Legacy initiative carried out throughout the country, over 300 thousand jobs were created for young people.

Professor Fekadu Beyene Commission's Commissioner said that the initiative, apart from helping to restore degraded lands and conserve the environment, it has benefitted a wide range of unemployed citizens to generate their own income.

As to him, a lot of young people organizing themselves in small and micro enterprises have been getting involved in nurturing seedlings and supplying governmental and nongovernment organizations as well as individuals with variety of seedlings. More unemployed were also obtained jobs in the nursery centers.

Some people are also generating their own income through growing seedlings and taking care of the sprouts, he added.

The ministry along with concerned institutions has been providing the required support to increase the participation of youths engaged in the sector, he added.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Communication Expert with the ministry on his part said that the program has substantial potential to drive local growth by creating employment for massive number of unemployed citizens.

He stated that in the future a lot of unemployed will become employed through engaging in growing fruits and vegetables gardening.

Mentioning the direct and indirect economic benefits of the initiative, he said that the number of organizations investing in areas related to forest has been increasing.