Ethiopia: Green Legacy Initiative Creates Over 300 Thousand Job Opportunities - Commission

16 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission revealed that in nation's Green Legacy initiative carried out throughout the country, over 300 thousand jobs were created for young people.

Professor Fekadu Beyene Commission's Commissioner said that the initiative, apart from helping to restore degraded lands and conserve the environment, it has benefitted a wide range of unemployed citizens to generate their own income.

As to him, a lot of young people organizing themselves in small and micro enterprises have been getting involved in nurturing seedlings and supplying governmental and nongovernment organizations as well as individuals with variety of seedlings. More unemployed were also obtained jobs in the nursery centers.

Some people are also generating their own income through growing seedlings and taking care of the sprouts, he added.

The ministry along with concerned institutions has been providing the required support to increase the participation of youths engaged in the sector, he added.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Communication Expert with the ministry on his part said that the program has substantial potential to drive local growth by creating employment for massive number of unemployed citizens.

He stated that in the future a lot of unemployed will become employed through engaging in growing fruits and vegetables gardening.

Mentioning the direct and indirect economic benefits of the initiative, he said that the number of organizations investing in areas related to forest has been increasing.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.