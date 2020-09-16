Nigeria: SERAP Lists 7 Judgments Obtained Which Govt Has Refused to Obey

The Socio - Economic Rights And Accountability Project, SERAP, Wednesday listed about seven judgments it obtained which the Federal has refused to obey.

They include:

SERAP v. FGN: Suit No: FHC/CS/964/2016: Hon Justice Shagari ordered the Federal Government to tell Nigerians details of all recovered stolen assets to date & the status of such assets.

SERAP v. Minister of Power Suit No: FHC/L/CS/105/2019: Hon. Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered the Federal Government to release details of payments of billions of Naira to all corrupt electricity contractors who disappeared with public funds without executing any projects from 1999 to date.

SERAP v. AGF: Suit No: FHC/IKJ/CS/248/2011 Hon Justice Mohammed Idris ordered @NigeriaGov to prosecute principal officials and lawmakers suspected of padding and stealing N481bn from 2016 budget. The court also ordered publication of the report on alleged 2016 budget padding.

SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria & Anor (No. 1) - ECW/CCJ/APP/08/08: The ECOWAS court held that every Nigerian child is entitled to the right to education and ordered @NigeriaGov to provide education as a matter of rights and address corruption in the education sector.

SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (No. 2) ECW/CCJ/JUD/18/2012: The ECOWAS court ordered the Federal Government to hold all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to account for oil pollution and associated human rights violations in that part of Nigeria and to pay compensation.

SERAP v FGN: Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1497/2017: Hon. Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo ordered the Federal Government and Mr. Malami to challenge the legality of states' life pension laws & to recover pensions collected by ex-governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.

SERAP v FGN: Suit No: FHC/IKJ/CS/248/2011: Hon. Justice Idris ordered President Buhari to publish details of spending of all recovered stolen funds since 1999 by his government, and those of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Vanguard