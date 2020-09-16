Nigeria: SERAP Lists 7 Judgments Obtained Which Govt Has Refused to Obey

16 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Socio - Economic Rights And Accountability Project, SERAP, Wednesday listed about seven judgments it obtained which the Federal has refused to obey.

They include:

SERAP v. FGN: Suit No: FHC/CS/964/2016: Hon Justice Shagari ordered the Federal Government to tell Nigerians details of all recovered stolen assets to date & the status of such assets.

SERAP v. Minister of Power Suit No: FHC/L/CS/105/2019: Hon. Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered the Federal Government to release details of payments of billions of Naira to all corrupt electricity contractors who disappeared with public funds without executing any projects from 1999 to date.

SERAP v. AGF: Suit No: FHC/IKJ/CS/248/2011 Hon Justice Mohammed Idris ordered @NigeriaGov to prosecute principal officials and lawmakers suspected of padding and stealing N481bn from 2016 budget. The court also ordered publication of the report on alleged 2016 budget padding.

SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria & Anor (No. 1) - ECW/CCJ/APP/08/08: The ECOWAS court held that every Nigerian child is entitled to the right to education and ordered @NigeriaGov to provide education as a matter of rights and address corruption in the education sector.

SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (No. 2) ECW/CCJ/JUD/18/2012: The ECOWAS court ordered the Federal Government to hold all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to account for oil pollution and associated human rights violations in that part of Nigeria and to pay compensation.

SERAP v FGN: Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1497/2017: Hon. Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo ordered the Federal Government and Mr. Malami to challenge the legality of states' life pension laws & to recover pensions collected by ex-governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.

SERAP v FGN: Suit No: FHC/IKJ/CS/248/2011: Hon. Justice Idris ordered President Buhari to publish details of spending of all recovered stolen funds since 1999 by his government, and those of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.