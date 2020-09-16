Ethiopia: Circumventing Unmanageable Litter Dumping

One Saturday afternoon around four past five, I happened to a certain place located in Yeka Sub-city and observed a group of people collecting a pile of garbage using a dump-truck. Changing my mind in the twinkling of an eye, I decided to wait for a few minutes with those people to scrupulously listen to their heartbeat and feel the pain in due course of pouring the garbage into a large can withstanding the stinky and pungent smell of the fermented rubbish.

I simply approached one of the members laboriously exerting effort to load the debris. His name is Yohannes Desta from woreda 13 of Yeka sub-city. He is a waste disposal team coordinator. He said, "People calculatingly or unknowingly fail to abide by the proper ways of handling dirt materials around their surroundings. Even they do not know the cumulative effect of keeping environmental hygiene. Everyone should well recognize the fact that cleaning only a household is equivalent with a single-hand clapping. A number of people act otherwise, however. For instance, once their respective houses are cleaned, they do not worry about the whereabouts of the trash and litter coming out of the house. That is why haphazard throwing of dirty materials, litter and unwanted things has incurred various sectors, the government and the general public, especially the latter is directly and seriously affected by the reckless throwing of filthy and trash."

Yonannes has also stated that the members of our team and I are right now properly loading this piled garbage which was accumulated two or three days long because cleaned the area on Wednesday. Yohannes and members under his supervision have appropriately disposed all waste materials with a view to making their surrounding neat and tidy.

"Surprisingly, people regardless of sex, social status, age and other strata throw the garbage at night obscuring them in the shed of darkness. I think, this emanates from low level of awareness, recklessness, lack of sense of belongingness and by far lack of knowledge of the severe impact of pollution with garbage and carcass," he added.

As this writer observed in person that time, myriads of garbage or trash layers were there in the pile of dirty materials. A lot remains to be done to raise public awareness as the desired level. Lack of sense of belongingness, obsessed with the irrelevant mode of thinking reflecting "who cares" sentiment and eroded culture of cooperation needs to be seriously capitalized on.

Yohannes also stated that not only around this area but everywhere in the capital with few exceptions of course, as learnt from our counterparts, the society developed almost the same sentiment with regard to waste handling. The majority of the population is reluctant to keep the environment clean, even their own dwellings.

Interestingly, there are a number of condominium residents who are responsible and active enough towards creating a neat and catchy surrounding.

The activities undertaken by these groups should be well replicated in other area of condominium houses or any kind of residents. What matters here is not the type of residence; rather the central point is nurturing the culture of creating a healthy and inviting living area.

"If people are well determined and dyed-in-the-wool to come up with a real difference in creating an appealing living area and pass down the culture to the next generation, it is quite easy and achievable within the shortest time possible. However, it demands cooperation and ready to make a synergy," he added.

All persons participated in loading the garbage on the dump truck spoke of the recklessness of the society and their sentiment to belittle those who are working day in and day out to make their capital attractive and tempting apart from earning a living out of the engagement. Here, the public has to discharge two cardinal responsibilities: on the one hand, they need to provide the domestic workers with the required privilege as they are working rot the society and for their country. Secondly, everyone has to knob the dirty materials extracted from a single household properly dump to the area prepared for this purpose; doing this, at least many people can minify the burden imposed on the domestic workers/janitors.

All in all, so long as haphazardly throwing litter and codswallop does have a serious negative repercussion, everyone should be in a state of well containing the scatter dumping of dirty materials. All walks of life is not expected to wait until some sort of disease of pandemic knocks their own door; instead they have to develop proper waste management and determined to appear others who are recklessly throwing garbage before law because it is not a matter of attacking some individuals, groups or family members, but all members of a community or portion of a population are utterly infected.