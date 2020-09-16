Nigeria: Police Recruitment 2020 - We'll Soon Announce Date for Aptitude Test

16 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Police has asked applicants to exercise patience, noting that they would be communicated through the traditional media, the date for the forces aptitude test.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Police via its facebook told applicants that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test.

The statement reads: "The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public and applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test which is the next phase in the recruitment process.

"This clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.

" Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated. Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.