Kenya: Jambojet Suffers Losses Nearing Sh1.2 Billion Owing to Virus

16 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Coronavirus affected Jambojet's performance with the airline reporting losses nearing Sh1.2billion in the three and a half months it was inoperational.

The airline's Acting Director Karanja Ngedwa revealed that the KQ's subsidiary witnessed reduced earnings during the suspension of passenger flights between March and mid-July.

"Our monthly revenues are about Sh300 million so when we were grounded for the three and a half months, we lost about Sh1.1-1.2 billion shillings because we were at zero revenue," said Ndegwa.

Ndegwa added that it is banking on the newly launched charter operations that will help the airline bounce back to profitability, targeting to generate over Sh400 million.

He added charter flights will address customer demands such as co-operate companies and families who want privacy while moving around their various destinations.

Since resumption, the airline said Mombasa continues to be its most profitable route before and after Kenya opened its skies to domestic and international flights in July and August.

"Mombasa has been the most profitable route since that is where we fly most of the time before COVID-19 and even after," said Jambojet Head Of Sales and Marketing.

The carrier was targeting February 2020 to launch flights to Somalia, where it reveals that plans to fly there are currently on hold.

Jambojet is however optimistic of a near term rebound including the return of its flights to Entebbe and Kigali.

