Kenya: DCI Agents Arrests Man Behind Fake Court Orders in Nairobi

16 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested an individual linked to fake court orders in Nairobi and Kiambu on Wednesday following a tip off from members of the public.

Kamau Njagi was arrested in Nairobi's Kahawa West.

He is said to have obtained money by false pretense from unsuspecting clients while claiming he would represent them in court.

"The suspect has been obtaining money falsely from unsuspecting members of the public and has on many occasions represented them in court proceedings by pretending to be a partner with several Law firms within Nairobi and Kiambu," DCI tweeted.

Detectives also recovered stamped documents bearing the names of various Nairobi-based law firms at the suspect's house.

"Stamped documents made by the suspect bearing the names of different law firms, believed to be fake or forged were recovered from the suspect's house by the sleuths and have been retained as exhibits pending his arraignment," the directorate stated.

Njagi is said to have deceived clients to believe he worked for various law firms in Nairobi.

