South Africa: 'Slovenly' Ajay Gupta Acted Like He Owned the Country, Says Former Eskom Legal Head

Suzanne Daniels says Ajay Gupta planned to stall a court case over Brian Molefe's R30m pension payout from Eskom until Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was in power. Daniels alleges Duduzane Zuma and Ben Martins were present when the eldest Gupta brother said so in 2017.

Suzanne Daniels, former head of legal and compliance at Eskom, claims she met a "slovenly" Ajay Gupta in the presence of Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma and others in late July 2017.

Testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday, Daniels described how Gupta appeared "slovenly" to her, as he was wearing an old T-shirt and tracksuit. "This man is sitting here and thinking he owns the country, the way that he was speaking," said Daniels.

Daniels said she feared for her life by the end of that meeting:

"Are they going to kill me?" she asked herself.

Daniels claims Gupta wheeler-dealer Salim Essa introduced her to the eldest Gupta brother, Ajay, in the presence of Duduzane Zuma, former minister of transport Ben Martins, and a woman whose name she cannot recall.

Banking on NDZ

Daniels said Ajay Gupta wanted details on litigation over Brian Molefe's R30m pension payout from Eskom. Daniels told Gupta...