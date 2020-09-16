South Africa: Organised Labour Goes for Broke On 2021 Wage Hikes for Public Servants

analysis

Wage talks between the government and public sector workers for the next year usually start in October. At least one trade union wants public servants to get an inflation-busting wage increase of expected consumer price inflation in 2021 (3.3%) plus 2%.

Public sector workers are preparing to further squeeze state coffers by proposing wage increases of more than 5% during the government's 2021/22 financial year, as a new round of compensation talks looms.

Wage talks between the government and trade unions representing public sector workers usually start in October every year at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, where terms of employment are discussed.

Trade unions are already talking about tabling inflation-busting wage increases at the council despite the government's plan to cut the wage bill by R160-billion over the next three years, as it is the largest component of government expenditure - at R639-billion for the 2020/21 financial year.

The government has consistently improved the pay of public sector workers over the past decade - with public finances allocated to consumption measures instead of initiatives that grow the economy. In 2020 alone, the government expects to spend almost 60% of tax revenue (42% in 2019) on paying...