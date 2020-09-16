Angola: Inamet Confirms Earthquake in Nambuangongo

Caxito — The earthquake recorded on 10 September in the municipality of Nambuangongo, northern Bengo province, had a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (Inamet) said on Wednesday.

In a press release reached Angop, the Inamet explains that the epicenter of the earthquake was 28 kilometers southwest of Nambuangongo (municipal headquarters).

It had a moderate intensity of 4.0 on the Mercalli scale (qualitative scale used to determine the intensity of an earthquake from its effects on people and on built and natural structures).

In its communication, Inamet states that no human or material damage was identified.

On Thursday (September 10), at around 2:28 pm, the inhabitants of Nambuangongo, Bengo province, felt an earthquake, a phenomenon that, according to reports, happened intensely and briefly.

As for the occurrence of the phenomenon, some people had told the local Police that a similar situation occurred in 2006 at around 10 pm.

In August, the INAMET had also confirmed the earthquake in the towns of Ganda, coastal province of Benguela, and Gabela, (Cuanza Sul).

In Gabela, municipality of Amboim, the tremor occurred around 00H25 and had a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, a latitude of 13.14 south and a longitude of 14.65 east.

In the municipality of Ganda, on the other hand, the earthquake was felt at around 10:09 am for about five seconds and with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale. In both localities, the earthquake was of low intensity and there was no human loss.